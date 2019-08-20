Latest Retina iMacs see back to school deals delivering up to $350 off, Apple’s official leather iPad sleeves are on sale, and you can get a USB-C to Lightning cable for just $6. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Latest Retina iMacs on sale at B&H and Amazon

Various retailers are now discounting the latest Retina iMacs by up to $350 across both 21- and 27-inch configurations. Free shipping is available for all with potential tax benefits in some states when shopping at B&H. Notable offers include the 27-inch 1TB SSD model at $2,099, which is a $200 savings from the regular going rate. Apple’s 27-inch Retina 5K iMac delivers a beautiful display, 6-Core 9th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Radeon Pro 580x graphics processor, and two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports. Ideal for entry-level graphics creation, video editing, and image manipulation. Check out the entire sale here.

Apple’s official iPad leather sleeves on sale

Amazon offers the Apple 10.5-inch iPad Air/Pro Leather Sleeve in various colors from $58. Regularly $129 from authorized retailers, it’s dipped closer to $100 at Amazon recently where this is a new all-time low price. Apple’s official 10.5-inch iPad Pro leather case is made from “top-quality leather” and is lined with microfiber for protection. You can also put your Apple Pencil in the designated slot for storage as well.

Pick up a USB-C to Lightning cable for just $6

Amazon has the UGREEN MFi Three-Foot USB-C to Lightning Cable for $6. Normally selling for $12.50, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount and drops the price to one of the best we’ve tracked to date. Adding this cable into your charging setup means you’ll be able to take advantage of wall adapters or power banks with higher charging outputs. It’s also rated to handle up to 15,000 bends, making it a durable option for bringing with you on-the-go.

