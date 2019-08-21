iPhone 11 case maker planning for Apple Pencil support

We haven’t heard hardly any rumors about Apple Pencil support arriving with this year’s iPhones but one case manufacturer has created a sketchy listing for an iPhone 11 Pro case with an Apple Pencil slot on the back.

Olixar has listed its iPhone 11 Pro Case on UK retailer MobileFun’s website. The case is up for pre-order for £20 and includes just one image of the product showing off storage for a miniaturized Apple Pencil. The description doesn’t make much of the Apple Pencil slot except noting its “added convenience.”

Crafted from premium genuine leather, this exquisite black case from Olixar for the iPhone 11 Pro provides stunning style and prestigious protection for your phone in a slim and sleek package, with the added convenience of an Apple Pencil sleeve.

With the black and gray cases, Olixar incldues a render of a mini Apple Pencil in silver. With the brown case, it includes a gold one. Both the first- and second-generation Apple Pencils have only been offered in white. The case being specifically for the iPhone 11 Pro could allude to Olixar believing potential Apple Pencil support would be reserved for the high-end iPhones.

There are a few other iPhone 11 cases listed on MobileFun’s website, some of which are allegedly in stock and match up with the expectations of this year’s iPhones to sport square camera bumps (but aren’t likely precise fits for the unannounced devices). As for the Olixar case with Apple Pencil storage, this seems to be the first we’ve spotted and we wouldn’t put much faith in it.

Over the last several years, we’ve heard rumors about Apple Pencil support arriving for iPhones. However, rumblings about the possibility this year have almost been non-existent. Last month we heard one financial analyst share the expectation of iPhone 11 bringing Apple Pencil support. But without a track record, there’s not much to go on there.

For now, Apple’s iPad lineup is split with support for the original and second-generation device. The first-generation Apple Pencil works with the iPad mini 5, 6th-gen iPad, 1st and 2nd-gen iPad Pro, and 3rd-gen iPad Air. The second-gen Apple Pencil only works with the 11-inch iPad Pro and 3rd-gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Do you want to see Apple Pencil support eventually come to iPhone? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: