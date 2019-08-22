Today’s best deals include Apple’s Touch Bar-free 13-inch MacBook Pro, the Belkin Boost Up Qi Charger, and Panasonic’s eneloop rechargeable batteries. Hit the jump for more in this 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro drops below $1,000

Best Buy has the previous-generation Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro without Touch Bar 2.3 GHz/8 GB/128 GB for $1,000. That’s nearly $300 off the original price, $100 less than Amazon, and the second-best offer we’ve tracked all time. Apple’s non-Touch Bar model sports a 13-inch Retina display, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and up to 10 hours of battery life. Throw in a Force Touch trackpad, and you’ll be able to call up custom actions with a swipe of your finger. Make good use of your savings and grab a USB-C hub. With four extra USB-A ports, this option from AmazonBasics is a great accessory to have in your arsenal. It’s ideal for connecting legacy devices and maximizing productivity.

Belkin Boost Up offers stylish Qi charging

Amazon offers the Belkin Boost Up 10W Qi Charging Stand for $40. Normally selling for $50, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, beats the previous price drop by $5, and is a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring a 10W output, Belkin’s Boost Up Charger can also dish out 7.5W of power to iPhones. Whether you’re looking for a new overnight charger or something to place on your desk, this is a great option. Its stand design notably keeps devices propped up while refueling, so you can check notifications and more at a glance. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Recharge your batteries with this eneloop bundle

Today only, B&H is selling the Panasonic eneloop CC55 Quick Charger Kit for $35. Regularly closer to $50, this offer is a match of our previous mention and the best we can find. It’s time to finally make the switch to rechargeable batteries and go with the best in the business. Panasonic’s eneloop batteries are our top pick in this category. This bundle includes the wall charger, eight AAs, and four AAAs. It’s perfect for keeping your gaming controllers, remotes, and more powered up.

