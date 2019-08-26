Samsung has just launched the Galaxy Note 10+ last week and it features Gorilla Glass 6 for the front and back of the device. Now PhoneBuff has put it head to head with the iPhone XS Max for a drop test. While the Note 10+ beat out last year’s flagship iPhone, the iPhone 11 landing next month may be more durable than ever.

When Apple announced the iPhone XS and XS Max it touted the devices feature “the most durable smartphone glass in the world.” While Apple doesn’t publicly talk about its relationship with Corning and the use of Gorilla Glass, it is believed that the iPhone XS and XS Max feature Gorilla Glass 6.

As PhoneBuff points out, the iPhone XS Max beat out Samsung’s Galaxy S10+ in a recent drop test. However, Samsung only used Gorilla Glass 6 on the front and skipped it on the back. But for its latest release, Samsung brought Gorilla Glass 6 to both the front and back of the Galaxy Note 10+.

In the first test, PhoneBuff saw the Note 10+ take more damage in the back drop with the iPhone seeing less cracking. The second test, the corner drop also saw the iPhone come away with less damage. However, the Note 10+ fared better in the front drop and bonus round of 10 consecutive drops that saw the entire touchscreen remain usable.

Out of a total possible score of 40, the new Note came in at 37 beating the iPhone XS Max’s score of 34. However, we’re just a couple weeks away from Apple’s expected iPhone event on September 10 and one of the new features that Bloomberg recently reported for the iPhone 11 is a more durable and shatter-resistant design. Improved water-resistance is also believed to be included.

Check out the video below for a full look at the drop test.