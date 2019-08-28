Apple Watch Series 4 gets a $70 price drop on various models at Amazon, while iPhone 7 refurb deals abound at Woot for today only. Anker’s robust Powerhouse 200 battery pack returns to an all-time low. Hit the jump for all that and more in this 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 4 sees price drops on various models

Amazon is discounting various Apple Watch Series 4 models by up to $70, including some high-end configurations that we rarely see go on sale. You’ll find both GPS and Cellular listings in today’s price drops. Apple Watch delivers a complete redesign with a larger watch face and a water-resistant casing to 164 feet. The OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone. Check out our hands-on review for more. Make sure to put your savings to work and grab a few extra Apple Watch bands. Our roundup of the best third-party options has a wide range of styles for just the right look.

Woot’s one-day refurb iPhone 7 sale is great for kids

Today only, Woot is offering refurbished iPhone 7 models in unlocked condition priced from $190. As a comparison, Apple is currently charging $379 for a 32 GB model in certified refurbished condition. This is a match of our previous mention. Apple is continuing to offer the latest version of its software on these phones, and likely will for the next few years. Perfect for the kids, a second phone or grandparents. iPhone 7 sports a 4.7-inch Retina display, 12 MP camera, A10 chip, and more. 90-day warranty included with purchase.

Anker Powerhouse 200 Portable Generator is a 9to5 favorite

Anker Direct via Amazon offers its Powerhouse 200 Portable Generator at $240. That’s down from the regular $350 price tag and obviously a new all-time low. We loved it in our hands-on review, noting that it’s a powerhouse for camping, charging drones, and other activities. It ships with a 57600 mAh internal battery and designated USB-C and A ports, plus DC and AC connectivity.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Fluance Ai40 Bookshelf Speaker Review: Incredible sound for just $200 [Video]

Leatherman Skeletool: My favorite everyday carry [Video]

V-Moda Crossfade M-100 Master Review: Hi-Res update to a fan favorite [Video]