Back in December, T-Mobile launched support for eSIM technology for the iPhone XS and iPhone XR, but only for prepaid plans. Today, T-Mobile has announced that it is expanding its support for eSIM to postpaid customers.

While there were some workarounds to potentially use an eSIM on a T-Mobile postpaid account, this is the first time the functionality has been officially supported.

T-Mobile today announced expanded support for embedded SIM (eSIM), which is basically just a physical SIM card gone digital. Starting August 28, customers can light up an eSIM with a T-Mobile postpaid plan – to open new ways of using an eSIM-equipped device by adding a second line on the same device.

With this expanded eSIM support, customers can activate T-Mobile postpaid service on their iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, or iPhone XR without a physical SIM card. This means it can work in conjunction with another plan – such as having work and personal phone numbers on the same device.

eSIM is great for people who want to use both work and personal numbers on a single smartphone, set up a phone with an international carrier for extended stays outside the U.S. or just get rid of that physical SIM card. Plus, AT&T, Sprint and Verizon customers can get T-Mobile on their existing smartphone.

If you want to set up eSIM support on your postpaid T-Mobile account, the carrier says you’ll have to head into a T-Mobile store. You can learn more in the full T-Mobile support document here.

