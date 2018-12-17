T-Mobile launches initial eSIM support for iPhone XS, XS Max, XR

T-Mobile today announced the release of its eSIM app for compatible iPhone XS, XS Max and XR devices. The app serves as a streamlined portal to activate an eSIM line without the need to head to a store or call a hotline.

Once activated, users can remove their physical SIM, freeing up the slot for a secondary line.

T-Mobile’s limited eSIM app launch isn’t entirely unexpected. Two weeks ago, a report from PCMag detailed the Un-carrier’s plans to launch the exact app before years end.

Interestingly, the eSIM functionality only works with prepaid lines at the moment. No rhyme or reason as to why the company isn’t supporting post-paid service as of yet, but it might just be to test eSIMs on the carrier with a smaller group before rolling out to most users.

Last week, Verizon announced the release of a similar eSIM activator app, located directly within the MyVerizon app.

Are you excited about activating eSIM on your T-Mobile device? What’s the primary motivation you have to activate a second line on your device? Let us know below in the comments!

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: