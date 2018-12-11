Verizon updates ‘My Verizon’ app for iOS with support for in-app eSIM setup and activation

After beginning the rollout of eSIM support for iPhone XS and iPhone XR last week, Verizon has today updated its My Verizon app for iOS with support for in-app eSIM activations. This means that if you use an iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, or iPhone XR, you can add a second eSIM line to your device directly from the My Verizon app.

While other carriers such as AT&T are also rolling out eSIM support, the setup process consists of scanning a QR code obtained from the carrier. Verizon’s implementation of eSIM, however, is based primarily in the My Verizon app. Within the app, you can add a second line of service to your iPhone, whether it be for international travel or a separate business line.

Here’s how Verizon explains eSIM support through the My Verizon app in the changelog for today’s update:

If you have an iPhone XR, iPhone XS, or iPhone XS Max, you can now add service on the eSIM (for a Dual Sim Dual Standby device) from the App. This lets you have two lines of service on the same device. It’s really great if you travel internationally. It’s also great if you want a business and personal line on the same device.

Of note, it currently appears that eSIM support in the My Verizon app is limited to new customers looking to add a Verizon line of service to their device. If you are a current Verizon customer, however, you’ll have to call Verizon to finish account setup.

Either way, the solution doesn’t appear to be perfect and even if you’re a new customer, the app still might require you to call to “confirm a few more details” before the eSIM setup is finished. Like the eSIM rollout on other carriers in the United States, Verizon certainly doesn’t seem to have all of the bugs worked out just yet.

T-Mobile is also planning an app-based solution for eSIM support. While not yet rolled out, a report last week suggested that T-Mobile eSIM support will launch by the end of the year. If you’re looking for instructions on how to set up eSIM functionality on your iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, or iPhone XR, be sure to read our full tutorial right here.

