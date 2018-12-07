Verizon begins activating eSIM lines on iPhones with Dual SIM

Verizon has officially begun activating eSIM lines on iPhone XR, XS and XS Max, allowing users to integrate two separate phone numbers with their compatible device.

The confirmation comes via Twitter, where Verizon user @rorysykes posted screenshots of their Verizon eSIM line being set up and subsequently activated.

As the screenshots show, users with two active lines on their iPhone will have a dual set of signal bars in the top corner of the display. Further, you’ll be able to see the full details of each line when swiping down from Control Center.

The news follows a previous leak that Verizon iPhone eSIM activations would arrive on December 7.

Verizon support comes just days after AT&T became the first United States mobile carrier to offer iPhone eSIM activations. T-Mobile, on the other hand, released details surrounding its app-based eSIM service, promising to launch before year’s end.

