AT&T becomes first major US carrier to support eSIM functionality on iPhone XS & XR

Apple today officially released iOS 12.1.1 to the public, teasing in the update’s release notes that it includes “eSIM for additional carriers iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max.” Corresponding with today’s iOS update, AT&T has officially become the first major US carrier to support eSIM for iPhone.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

AT&T detailed the launch in a support document updated today. The carrier explains that Dual SIM and Dual Standby support means you can have 2 active SIMs for one phone, “both ready to go at a moment’s notice.” As for its list of supported Dual SIM and Dual Standby phones, AT&T lists the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR.

AT&T also offers some basic explanation on how Dual SIM phones, including the 2018 iPhone lineup, function:

Text Choose which number you want to use before sending a text, picture, or video message. Get messages from either number anytime. Data Data is only available on 1 number at a time. Normally, you’ll choose the number or account to use for that data session. But, if you’re browsing the web while on a call, you’ll have to use the same number for both activities. Connected to Wi-Fi®? Your device will use it for both numbers (even if you’re on a call). Talk Making a call? Choose the number you want to use before you call. Keep in mind: You can’t put a call on hold for 1 number and place a call from the other. Already on a call? You’ll get a notification for incoming calls on the number you’re using. Incoming calls for your second number go straight to voicemail.

Additionally, Apple keeps a running list of the carriers around the world that support eSIM functionality. In the United States, AT&T is the first major carrier to support the technology. In Canada, eSIM is supported by Bell, Fido, Lucky Mobile, Rogers, and Virgin Mobile.

Across Europe, eSIM functionality is far more widespread, as is also the case in the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and India. Read Apple’s full list of supported carriers in each region here.

If you’re a subscriber to a carrier that supports Dual SIM and eSIM functionality, be sure to read our full guide on how to enable the feature right here.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: