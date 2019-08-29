MacBook deals take up to $1,000 off at Best Buy, plus Amazon hosts a notable 1-day storage sale filled with markdowns and Herman Miller launches a Labor Day promotion with 15% off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

MacBook deals highlight early Labor Day offers

The annual Best Buy Labor Day sale is delivering a number of notable MacBook deals. You can save upwards of $1,000 off on various models, with entry-level devices regularly $200 off. This sale also features deals on the latest iPad Pros, 9.7-inch iPads, and Apple Watch Series 4. Best Buy will be running this promotion through the weekend and you can find all of our top picks right here.

Amazon’s Gold Box offers big savings on storage

Today only, Amazon is offering back to school savings on a number of storage products, gaming peripherals, accessories, and PCs. Starting from just over $5, shipping is free for Prime members or with orders over $25. Including brands like SanDisk, Western Digital, Razer and more, we are seeing some great deals on external portable hard drives, SD cards, gaming headsets, microphones and much more with solid ratings. Some of which are Amazon all-time lows. Check out the entire sale right here.

Herman Miller takes 15% off

Breaking from its semi-annual tradition, Herman Miller is offering a 15% off Labor Day sale this morning. As usual, each of these offers are also available at authorized retailers. This promotion is good through Tuesday with free shipping available on all included listings. The Labor Day event isn’t as wide-ranging as May and November’s sales, but you will find notable deals on desk chairs and more. Herman Miller’s popular Aeron Chair is included in the sale, which starts at $782 and goes up from there.

