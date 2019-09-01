Becoming one with the main Logic Pro X tools is a key part of anyone’s journey to becoming an LPX master. Today we are uncovering some efficiency tactics for flipping through the weapons in your holster while revealing Logic’s triple tool mouse-click technique.

Over the last few weeks we have been zeroing in on some underrated features in Logic Pro X to make those monotonous house cleaning tasks less annoying. Previously introduced in our Logic Pros 101 series, today we are continuing that effort with a closer look at some of the main Tool customization options users have available and the most efficient ways to access them.

Customizing Your Logic Pro X Tools

Logic Pro X has a dual toolbox; the left slot is where you choose the main single (left) mouse-click option, while the right houses which tool is active on the left click while you’re holding the Command key. While this, for a variety of reasons, may be ideal for some users, you can level-up your dual slot tool holster for some triple action. Found inside the following menu: Logic Pro X > Preferences > General > Editing (tab), you’ll find an interesting option to customize the main Logic Pro X tools.

Under the aforementioned Editing tab, you can customize the ‘Right Mouse Button’. By choosing the ‘Is Assignable to a Tool’ in the corresponding pull-down menu, your tool box (seen below) will immediately now include a third slot. That means you can have three active Tools at once; one on single left mouse-click; one set to become active while holding the Command key; and one immediately available when right clicking the mouse.

This, for me, is one of the best Logic Pro X tools options for just about any situation: Left slot set to the Pointer Tool, the middle slot (Command button) set to the Fade Tool and the right slot (right click) set to the Scissor Tool. Clearly everyone will have their own preferences here, but this particular setup seems to be the best general option for most types of sessions. Outside of an editing setup with the Marquee Tool involved, this is my go-to mouse setup in LPX.

While choosing this option will now disable the previous right-click functionality in Logic, a simple Control + Click with the main Pointer Tool will alternatively bring the same Shortcut Menu up. All while the T key command provides quick access to the Tool Menu.

Lightning Fast Tool Switching

Then in specific, usually semi-isolated situations, we can access the rest of the Logic Pro X tools with a series of very fast key commands. Hitting the T key will immediately bring up the Tool Menu where you can then use your mouse to switch the left toolbox slot to a new Tool. However, using a combination of letter key commands, we can immediately make that switch, sans-mouse click. For example, let’s say you want to quickly switch the main Pointer Tool in the left slot to the Marquee Tool for a quick edit. You just simply hit T and then R on your keyboard, and you’re switched over in a split second. Each of the Tools in the Tool Menu have a letter quick key assigned to them, and getting to know those designations can make for lightning-fast tool switching, regardless of your ‘Right Mouse Click’ preference.

And remember, no matter what Tool is selected in the left slot, simply hitting the T key will bring you back to the main Pointer Tool.

Double-Stacked Logic Pro X Tools Menu

However, there’s room for experimentation here as well. The four options available to use in the ‘Right Mouse Click’ pull-down menu mentioned above can all be used quite efficiently in the right hands. For example, maybe you just happen to already be extremely quick with the Shortcut menu set to right mouse click. In that case, it might be interesting to experiment with the ‘Opens Tool and Shortcut Menu’ option. This will transform your usual Shortcut Menu on the Main Window in to a double decker housing both the usual options and the Tool Menu (as seen above).

