Apple’s 12-inch MacBook and previous-generation iPad Pro models see refurbished discounts from $400, today only. Anker has a fresh Amazon sale with various deals on smartphone accessories, and LaCie Rugged Hard Drives are discounted from $60. Hit the jump for more in this 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple 12-inch MacBook + iPad Pro see big one-day price drops

Woot is currently offering a selection of certified refurbished MacBooks and iPads on sale. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee may apply. Our top pick is Apple’s 12-inch MacBook 256 GB in certified refurbished condition for $760. That’s good for nearly $540 off and $70 less than our previous mention. You’d pay $340 more direct from the manufacturer for a comparable model. Apple’s 12-inch MacBook features a Retina display, USB-C connectivity, and more. This ultra-portable machine is perfect for working on the go or at home. Despite being recently discontinued, this model was a beloved Mac by many. It includes a 90-day warranty with purchase. Today’s sale also has refurbished previous-generation iPad Pro models, including both 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch, from $400. You’d typically pay at least $100 or more and upwards of $1,000 for the high-end configurations. Check out the entire sale here.

Anker’s latest Amazon sale is now live

The latest Anker sale at Amazon has arrived with deals from $9 on smartphone accessories, speakers, and much more. Our top pick is the eufyCam E 2-camera Home Security System for $246. That’s down 20% from the regular going rate and $20 less than our previous mention. eufyCam E offers a budget-friendly approach to home security systems. Features include 365-day battery life with a 100% wire-free design. Thanks to an IP65-rated casing, it’s safe for weather of just about any kind. Best of all? Eufy includes a microSD card for storage, so you won’t have to pay an extra annual or monthly fee to backup your camera’s happenings. Shop the rest of today’s sale for more deals.

Up to 25% off LaCie Rugged Hard Drives from $60

Amazon is currently offering the LaCie Rugged Mini 4TB Portable USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $120. Down from $160, that’s good for a 25% discount from the going rate and matches our previous mention. Today’s offer comes within cents of the Amazon low, for comparison. Rocking a rugged form-factor that is shock, dust, and water-resistant, LaCie’s Mini Hard Drive is ideal for adding to your bag. Plus with USB 3.0 connectivity, it also offers up to 130 MB/s transfer speeds. More models are available from $60 in today’s sale.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Fluance Ai40 Bookshelf Speaker Review: Incredible sound for just $200 [Video]

Leatherman Skeletool: My favorite everyday carry [Video]

V-Moda Crossfade M-100 Master Review: Hi-Res update to a fan favorite [Video]