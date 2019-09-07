Twitch launches public beta test of new app for Apple TV

Popular live game streaming service Twitch has launched a public beta of its upcoming Apple TV app through TestFlight. This marks the first time Twitch itself has launched an Apple TV application, though some third-party solutions have long existed.

Through the new Twitch app on Apple TV, users get many of the features they’ve come to expect from Twitch. This includes live streaming, chat support, and more.

The main homepage of the Twitch app allows you to scroll through popular games and popular channels. You can also navigate to the Browse tab to get a closer look at popular games, as well as how many viewers each title has. Once you pick a game, you can see live channels, popular recorded videos, and popular clips.

Here’s the full description fo the app from Twitch:

Watch your favorite games being played LIVE in the new Twitch app for Apple TV Beta version. LIVE video Previews – check out live streams and recorded videos while you browse

On-Screen Chat –connect with players and fans around the world while you watch

In order to install the Twitch for tvOS beta on your device, make sure you Apple’s TestFlight app installed on both your iPhone and Apple TV and use this link to find the Twitch app.

Installing a Beta tvOS App from a Public Link Invitation

Install TestFlight on an iOS device and Apple TV where you can sign in to the same App Store account.

Tap the public link on your iOS device.

Tap Accept for the app you want to test.

Open TestFlight on Apple TV. You must be signed in to the same App Store account you used on your iOS device.

Install the app you want to test.

It’s unclear when Twitch plans to make its new Apple TV available via the App Store, but for now, you can try it out via the public beta.