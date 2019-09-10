Apple sets April 2020 deadline for developers to build apps with iOS 13 SDK

Apple today has asked developers to begin submitting their updated applications for iOS 13. The company touts that developers can implement Dark Mode, Sign in with Apple, ARKit 3, and more.

Starting in April of 2020, Apple says all new apps and app updates will be required to be built with the iOS 13 SDK. It adds that developers will also be required to support the iPhone XS Max or later:

With iOS 13, your app can take advantage of Dark Mode, a dramatic new look for iPhone, Sign in with Apple, the fast, easy way to sign in to apps, and the latest advances in ARKit 3, Core ML 3, and Siri. Build your apps using Xcode 11 GM seed, test them on iOS devices running the latest GM seeds, and submit them for review. Starting April 2020, all new apps and app updates will need to be built with the iOS 13 SDK and support the all-screen design of iPhone XS Max or later.

You can learn more about these new requirements on Apple’s developer website.