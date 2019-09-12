Apple Store is down ahead of iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro preorders

The Apple Store is down ahead of iPhone 11 preorders later in the day. In fact, the store message even reminds people of the new time for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro order window: 5 AM Pacific Time, or about six hours from now.

When the store is back up, the iPhone 11 will be available to buy, starting at $699 for 64 GB. The iPhone 11 Pro will be priced at $999 and the iPhone 11 Pro Max will be priced at $1099, with a 64 GB base model SKU and storage upgrade options for 256 GB and 512 GB.

The Pro is available in four color options: space gray, gold, silver and a new ‘midnight green’. The iPhone 11, which is really the XR successor, comes in white, black, red, green, yellow and purple.

All the phones feature the new A13 Bionic chip with industry leading CPU and GPU performance, a new ultrawide camera lens, an upgraded 12-megapixel front camera with slow-mo support, improved Face ID, better supposed water resistance and scratch resistance.

Apple has also significantly improved battery life on all the phones. iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max all boast better battery life than iPhone XR due to a more efficient chip and larger internal batteries. The Pro models come with a USB-C fast charger in the box, but iPhone 11 owners will need to buy an 18W charger separately to benefit from fast-charging speeds.

The main differences between the 11 and the 11 Pro is the LCD screen versus OLED, and the addition of a third camera. The iPhone 11 Pro models feature the same wide and ultra-wide lenses as the iPhone 11, plus a telephoto 2x zoom lens. All new iPhone models will include a new low-light Night mode, and ‘Deep Fusion’ machine learning camera algorithms.