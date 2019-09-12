Slack builds its own dark mode for Mac, here’s how to use it

After a system-wide Dark Mode has been available in macOS for almost a year now, Slack is starting to roll out its own dark mode today for its desktop apps including macOS. The update comes after Slack for iOS gained a dark theme earlier this spring.

Detailed in a blog post, Slack is rolling out its dark mode today for macOS, Windows, and Linux. Dark theme variants are arriving for all of the current Slack themes. Notably, the dark themes extend to the sidebar as well.

Accessibility Product Manager for Slack, George Zamfir noted:

“Dark Mode is an important feature for lots of people,” explains George Zamfir, an accessibility product manager at Slack. “It’s helpful for working at night or in low-light, and we know many need it for accessibility reasons like visual impairments, migraines or other visual disorders.”

No doubt many users will be excited to have Slack match the rest of their dark theme-enabled apps.

One downside, the new Slack desktop app dark themes don’t respect the macOS system-wide Dark Mode setting. But the company says that will be coming at some point soon.

In the near future, you’ll be able to set Slack to comply with whatever you have set up on your computer already, by clicking “sync with OS settings.” We’ll let you know when this is available (it’ll be soon; we just didn’t want a single other thing to delay this launch).

How to use Slack’s macOS dark themes

Look out for an update for Slack’s macOS app today and/or you may need relaunch the app to see the new dark themes.

To change themes, head to Slack’s Preferences > Sidebar > Theme.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: