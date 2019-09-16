Apple last week introduced an all-new 10.2-inch iPad, and case makers are jumping at the opportunity. Brydge today announced that it is releasing a new wireless keyboard case for the 10.2-inch iPad.
Brydge has become a popular option among iPad users for its MacBook-style keyboard cases. We reviewed the Brydge Pro for the 11-inch iPad Pro earlier this year and were big fans of it.
The new Brydge 10.2-inch keyboard case offers all of the features of other Brydge keyboards. This includes Bluetooth 4.0 for pairing, 12-month battery life, iOS function keys, backlit keys, and more.
The highlight of the Brydge 10.2-inch is its aluminum design, which the company says is “precision engineered out of a single piece of high-grade aluminum.”
The 10.2-inch Brydge keyboard will be available in October in silver, space gray, and gold for $129.99. Of course, the Brydge case faces newfound competition as the 10.2-inch iPad also supports Apple’s own Smart Keyboard, but it’s pricier at $159.
The 10.2-inch iPad was announced last week as a successor to the 9.7-inch iPad from last year. It packs a larger display, support for Apple’s Smart Connector and Apple Pencil, an A10 Fusion processor, and more. It’s available for pre-order now at $329, with the first orders arriving on September 30th.
Read Brydge’s full press release below:
Brydge 10.2 Keyboard for New Apple iPad
In response to Apple’s new iPad, Brydge announced a keyboard that further enhances the productivity of the powerful new device.
We’re excited about this new entry-level iPad and thrilled to bring the Brydge 10.2 to market. Our 9.7 keyboard was the go-to keyboard for years, and the 10.2 takes all of it’s best features to further enhance the productivity of the powerful new iPad.” – Nick Smith, Co-CEO and Founder of Brydge
About the Brydge 10.2
-
Superior typing experience – 1.2mm of key travel with the feel, sound and response you expect.
-
Fast connectivity – Bluetooth 4.0 for fast pairing and lag-free typing.
-
Up to 12-month rechargeable battery life – with integrated iOS Battery Management and less power drain.
-
Versatility – a patented hinge, for quick and easy set-up, that provides versatile viewing angles from 0-180°.
-
iOS special function keys – a top row of function keys to turn on/off and adjust screen brightness, volume, player controls, home screen, Siri and quick lock.
-
Backlit keys – 3 levels of backlit keys to provide the ultimate typing experience in lowlight conditions.
-
Design – precision engineered out of a single piece of high-grade aluminum.
