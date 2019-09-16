Apple last week introduced an all-new 10.2-inch iPad, and case makers are jumping at the opportunity. Brydge today announced that it is releasing a new wireless keyboard case for the 10.2-inch iPad.

Brydge has become a popular option among iPad users for its MacBook-style keyboard cases. We reviewed the Brydge Pro for the 11-inch iPad Pro earlier this year and were big fans of it.

The new Brydge 10.2-inch keyboard case offers all of the features of other Brydge keyboards. This includes Bluetooth 4.0 for pairing, 12-month battery life, iOS function keys, backlit keys, and more.

The highlight of the Brydge 10.2-inch is its aluminum design, which the company says is “precision engineered out of a single piece of high-grade aluminum.”

The 10.2-inch Brydge keyboard will be available in October in silver, space gray, and gold for $129.99. Of course, the Brydge case faces newfound competition as the 10.2-inch iPad also supports Apple’s own Smart Keyboard, but it’s pricier at $159.

The 10.2-inch iPad was announced last week as a successor to the 9.7-inch iPad from last year. It packs a larger display, support for Apple’s Smart Connector and Apple Pencil, an A10 Fusion processor, and more. It’s available for pre-order now at $329, with the first orders arriving on September 30th.

Brydge 10.2 Keyboard for New Apple iPad In response to Apple’s new iPad, Brydge announced a keyboard that further enhances the productivity of the powerful new device. Following Apple’s release of the newest iPad (7th generation), Brydge, the leader in high-quality, design-focused peripherals, announced today the Brydge 10.2 wireless keyboard Apple’s latest iPad was announced on September 10th, sparking excitement from customers who are looking for an affordable tablet option with updated features. This 7th generation iPad, designed specifically for iPadOS, includes a larger 10.2-inch retina display and Apple Pencil support. We’re excited about this new entry-level iPad and thrilled to bring the Brydge 10.2 to market. Our 9.7 keyboard was the go-to keyboard for years, and the 10.2 takes all of it’s best features to further enhance the productivity of the powerful new iPad.” – Nick Smith, Co-CEO and Founder of Brydge The Brydge 10.2 will be in-stock and shipping in October. It will be available in Silver, Space Gray, and Gold for $129.99 USD. Sign up to be the first notified of their availability. About the Brydge 10.2 As with previous Brydge keyboards, the Brydge 10.2 is made of high-grade aluminum and includes a unique set of features: Superior typing experience – 1.2mm of key travel with the feel, sound and response you expect.

Fast connectivity – Bluetooth 4.0 for fast pairing and lag-free typing.

Up to 12-month rechargeable battery life – with integrated iOS Battery Management and less power drain.

Versatility – a patented hinge, for quick and easy set-up, that provides versatile viewing angles from 0-180°.

iOS special function keys – a top row of function keys to turn on/off and adjust screen brightness, volume, player controls, home screen, Siri and quick lock.

Backlit keys – 3 levels of backlit keys to provide the ultimate typing experience in lowlight conditions.

Design – precision engineered out of a single piece of high-grade aluminum.

