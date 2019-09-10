Logitech announces Rugged and Slim Keyboard Folios for new 10.2-inch iPad

After Apple announced its seventh generation iPad today with a 10.2-inch screen, Smart Connector, and more, Logitech has unveiled three folio keyboard cases to offer protection and a great typing experience, with one designed specifically for schools.

Logitech detailed its new Rugged Folio, Slim Folio, and Rugged 3 Combo keyboard cases for the 10.2-inch iPad in a press release today:

Today Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announced two new keyboard case options for the next generation iPad: the Logitech Rugged Folio, a new slim keyboard for everyday on-the-go use with military-grade drop protection; and Logitech Slim Folio, the best-selling keyboard case offering laptop-like typing, for new seventh-generation iPad.

As the name suggests, the Rugged Folio offers the most robust protection with military-grade drop protection. It also works with the seventh gen iPad’s Smart Connector to power the keyboard for a seamless experience.

Rugged Folio features spill and dirt resistant keys and connects in one click via the Smart Connector of iPad, so you never have to worry about pairing or charging it, in the middle of a demanding task or on the go.

The Slim Folio connects to the seventh generation iPad via Bluetooth, offers full front and back protection, and offers a loop to stow the Logitech Crayon stylus.

Slim Folio offers multiple angles for whatever you are doing, goes from iPad to a laptop in one click – locking iPad in a perfect typing position – and features a row of iPadOS shortcut keys to make it easier to complete daily tasks.

The Rugged Folio for the new 10.2-inch iPad is priced at $140 and will be available in October. The Slim Folio for the 10.2-inch iPad will sell for $99 and launch in November.

As an offering specifically for schools, Logitech will offer the Rugged 3 Combo for $99. It will be similar to the Rugged Folio as it uses the new Smart Connector on the seventh generation iPad, provides great protection, a durable keyboard, and a highly flexible stand. This new folio comes as the successor to the Rugged 2 Combo case and has a nicely improved design.

Today Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announced the Logitech Rugged Combo 3, a secure case for the new seventh-generation iPad that protects against drops, spills and scratches combined with a durable student-friendly keyboard. Designed in collaboration with educators, administrators and IT specialists, Rugged Combo 3 is the next-generation in the best-selling Rugged Combo cases from Logitech – the most used iPad keyboard in K-12 schools throughout the United States. Rugged Combo helps support students’ learning for all grade levels and helps bring lessons to life with thousands of educational apps, books and courses. The keyboard connects instantly to the Smart Connector of iPad, so teachers never have to worry about charging or pairing, and students have a secure connection.

Rugged 3 Combo will be available for schools to purchase in October through Apple.

