Apple expands Business Manager and School Manager features to new locations

Apple has announced that it is expanding the availability of Apple Business Manager and Apple School Manager features to new locations. The expansion covers China mainland, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

With this rollout, apps in the App Store in these locations are now available for volume purchase on Apple Business Manager and Apple School Manager.

Apple detailed more about these changes on its developer website:

Apps on the App Store in China mainland, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and Vietnam are now available for volume purchase on Apple Business Manager and Apple School Manager. You can now also privately distribute custom apps to specific organizations in these locations or proprietary apps to employees within your organization in these locations. The organizations that you identify in App Store Connect can access your custom app in the Custom Apps section of Apple Business Manager.

You can learn more about distributing apps on Apple Business Manager and Apple School Manager on Apple’s website.

