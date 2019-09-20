iOS 13 Mail ‘No Sender’ bugs: How to fix on your iPhone

Have you just updated to iOS 13 on your iPhone and are experiencing bugs in Mail? You are not alone. A lot of users are reporting issues with the Apple Mail app on the new iOS 13 update. Fortunately, there are workarounds.

The most common issue with iOS 13 Mail appears to be the “No Sender” glitch. What happens is every message in the inbox list does not show the actual sender’s name, instead showing “No Sender” placeholder text.

There are also some people complaining that email accounts are not getting new mail, or the unread count badge on the Mail app icon is different to the true count of unread mails.

iOS 13.0 is renowned for having a buggy Mail app. A lot of the issues will be addressed with iOS 13.1, which will be released on September 24. That’s only four days from now, so hopefully if you are suffering from iOS 13 Mail issues, then you won’t have to put up with it for very long. Simply wait for Tuesday and then use Software Update to get the iOS 13.1 version.

However, if you are desperate, there are some possible workaround fixes. Specifically for the ‘No Sender’ bug, what you need to do is force-quit the Mail app in the multitasking tray and then turn off the iPhone completely. Reboot the device and the Mail issue should be resolved.

If mail is not being fetched, you can try deleting mail accounts and re-logging into them. To do this, open the Settings app, tap Passwords & Accounts, and follow the instructions. There is unfortunately no reliable fix for the unread badge count bug.

Some other people have wondered why the Move message action has vanished. It hasn’t really gone anywhere, but Apple redesigned the Mail toolbar to feature only two buttons, with icons for a reply arrow and a bin. Most of the actions are buried inside the arrow. Tap the arrow, and then tap “Move to [folder name]” or “Other Mailbox…” to move a message.

For the other issues that are not just poor design decisions, your best bet is to wait until Tuesday and update to iOS 13.1, which should dramatically improve the reliability of Mail for everyone.