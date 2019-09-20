iPhone 11 takes over Apple․com, TV+ and other services promoted on retail cards

It’s launch day for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro and Apple is using the entire homepage of its website to promote the latest iPhones and their new features. We’ve also got a behind the scenes look at the triple-camera on the iPhone 11 Pro with a new video. Meanwhile, at Apple Stores, the company is promoting its services to customers with new physical retail cards.

The Apple.com hompage is fully dedicated to the new iPhone 11 lineup. At the top is the iPhone 11 Pro followed by sections promoting the new camera features, new display and A13 Bionic chip, longer battery life, and improved water-resistance.

The marketing promotes the starting monthly price of $25 or $599 outright with trade-in for the iPhone 11 Pro.

Below the iPhone 11 Pro on the homepage, Apple gives the same treatment to the iPhone 11, highlighting the same improved hardware features and benefits. It promotes a starting price of $16/month or $399 outright after trade-in.

Notably, in Apple Stores, the company is using new paper flyers/cards to promote its various services to customers. One side describes AppleCare+, iCloud, and Apple Card, while the other side highlights Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and Apple Music.

At the bottom is a reminder about free Today at Apple sessions that are “made for everyone.”

Finally, Apple has shared a new behind the scenes video highlighting the iPhone 11 Pro’s camera system as professional photographer Justin Bettman used the device around the world for various photo shoots.