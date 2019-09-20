The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro have made it to customers’ hands today. Read on for a look at how to upgrade to your new iPhone without losing any data.

This year, the iOS 13 public release was a day before the new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pros launched. We’ll look at a couple of ways to approach upgrading to your new iPhone without losing any data.

Note: For those on the iOS 13.1 public or developer beta with your current iPhone, here’s a dedicated tutorial on upgrading without losing your data.

How to upgrade to your new iPhone without losing data

Option 1: If you want to remain on iOS 12 on your current iPhone before upgrading

Make a fresh backup of your current iPhone via iCloud or iTunes (tutorial here) Power on your new iPhone Follow the onscreen prompts, then choose Restore from iCloud Backup or Restore from iTunes Backup Sign in with iCloud and choose a backup, or plug in your new iPhone to your Mac with a Lightning cable to restore from an iTunes backup

Option 2: If you’ve installed the iOS 13 public release on your current iPhone before you get your new iPhone

If you’ve already installed the public release of iOS 13 on your current iPhone, make a fresh backup with iCloud or iTunes, which will bring over all your new settings for iOS 13 features like Dark Mode and more (tutorial) Power on your new iPhone Follow the onscreen prompts, then choose Restore from iCloud Backup or Restore from iTunes Backup Sign in with iCloud and choose a backup, or plug in your new iPhone to your Mac with a Lightning cable to restore from an iTunes backup

Option 3: New direct transfer feature

In some situations, a local direct transfer might be the best fit. This arrived with iOS 12.4, so as long as your current iPhone is running that version, check out our previous coverage for how it works.

