Poll: Early Apple Watch Series 5 users report mixed battery life, what about you?

- Sep. 22nd 2019 5:38 am PT

0

The Apple Watch Series 5 is the first to feature an always-on display, and Apple touted that it was able to achieve that without a measurable impact on battery life. Now that the Series 5 is widely available, however, some users are reporting mixed results when it comes to battery performance – but it could be a software bug.

Apple says the Apple Watch Series 5 can achieve up to 18 hours of battery life, which is the same as what it also advertised for the Series 4. This is an impressive accomplishment, considering the potential drain of the always-on display feature.

Since the Apple Watch Series 5 was released on Friday, however, some users have taken to Twitter to question the device’s battery performance. Users have been putting the device through their normal use tests and noticed that battery life is not quite as good as the Series 4, and in some cases not up to Apple’s 18-hour claim.

Apple Watch Series 5 press reviews hit last week, and reviewers were generally cautiously optimistic about battery performance. The consensus among many reviewers was that the Apple Watch Series 5 generally lived up to Apple’s 18 hour battery life claim, but that it was not able to overachieve like the Series 4 was.

It was common for the Apple Watch Series 4 to last longer than 18-hours, especially depending on how you used it. For instance, if you had a day without a workout, you’d likely make it significantly longer than 18-hours.

One important thing to note is that it’s possible Apple could resolve these issues with software updates. It could be that watchOS 6 has some optimization issues on the Apple Watch Series 5, and that watchOS 6.1 could improve battery life. Some Apple Watch Series 4 users have also reported battery life issues on watchOS 6 as well, which further indicates it could be a software problem. Whether

Are you an Apple Watch Series 5 owner? What sort of battery life have you noticed so far? Let us know down in the comments and the poll below!

The Apple Watch Series 5 was released on September 20, 2019. Headline features include an always-on display and a built-in compass.

