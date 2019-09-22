SignEasy upgraded with VisionKit-based document scanning, Dark Mode, and multi-windowing

Signing digital documents on the iPhone and iPad can be confusing without the right software. That’s where SignEasy comes in — making the process of signing and filling out digital paperwork simple. The latest version of the popular utility landed this week with new iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 features from day one.

SignEasy is a must-have e-signature app for the modern business world. Core features include the ability to fill out information in PDF and Word documents, digitally sign documents including contracts with your finger or stylus, and even collect in-person signatures offline.

iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 help take SignEasy to the next level with all-new Dark Mode integration and a refreshed interface that focuses on making the app even more intuitive. This includes support for Apple’s Dynamic Type feature which lets you adjust system-wide text size for your needs.

Apple’s major software update also allows apps from the App Store to use the same powerful document scanning tools first introduced in the built-in Notes app. SignEasy for iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 now use Apple’s robust document scanning tools.

We’ve leveraged Apple’s VisionKit framework to offer users a handy in-app document scanner, which can lift documents out of the physical world and into your smartphone with a single snap: just take a photo of each page and our app will convert your scan into a PDF that you can use immediately within SignEasy.

SignEasy is also ready for iPadOS 13 to launch on Tuesday. The latest new features from iPhone will join multiple window support on the iPad so users can run two instances of SignEasy side-by-side, or pair SignEasy app windows with other iPad apps with multitasking.

See SignEasy for iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 in action below:

SignEasy is available on the App Store for iPhone and iPad. Users can sign up to three documents for free to try SignEasy, and plans for signing unlimited documents and unlocking more features start at $9.99/month, billed annually.