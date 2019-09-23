Popular newsletter Morning Brew expands with new ‘Business Casual’ weekly podcast

I am a sucker for daily email newsletters, but my favorite is Morning Brew. It’s a quick morning email that sums up the previous days business and technology news. It’s much faster to read it over my morning coffee than it is it try to wade through dozens of articles about business news from the previous day. Now, they’ve launched the Business Casual podcast. It’s a new weekly podcast that goes in depth about a single specific top in the world of technology and business.

Every Tuesday, Business Casual host and Morning Brew Business Editor Kinsey Grant will interview experts, thought leaders, and intimately involved CEOs to determine the causes, effects, and financial states of play surrounding the season’s major, script-flipping business issues. From the rise of venture capital to the fall of Big Tech, the trade war to the streaming war…Business Casual is ready to deliver listeners insight they never knew they were missing (in the Brew’s signature tone, of course).

I was able to get an advance listen of episode 1 of the Business Casual podcast, and if you are wondering what the break-up of big tech (Apple, Google, Amazon, and Facebook) would mean for consumers and innovation, you’ll want to listen. If this first episode is any indication of what’s to come in the future, this show will be can’t miss for me. In talking with a representative from Morning Brew, it’s clear they have big ambitions for the show as it will allow to cover topics in a way that a short email newsletter never would.

In my opinion, Morning Brew is the morning coffee where Business Casual is the steak dinner. They complement each other nicely. In fact, episode 1 just showed in my podcast player, so click the links below to get a head start.

You can listen to Business Casual on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Castro, Breaker, Castbox, or RSS.

If you aren’t a subscriber to Morning Brew email newsletter, I highly recommend it (it’s free).

