iFixit shares fun iPhone 11 and 11 Pro internal and x-ray wallpapers

In what has become a tradition after tearing down the latest iPhones, iFixit has shared some neat wallpapers including an internal shot and an x-ray view of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

iFixit shared its findings of everything that’s inside the lastest iPhone 11 lineup over the weekend and today. Now it’s made the fun internal and x-ray wallpapers available for download.

Just open up this page on your iPad, tap on a wallpaper to view it at full resolution, and then save the image to your photos. You can set it as your wallpaper by selecting “Wallpapers” in the Settings app—“Choose a New Wallpaper” lists your recent photos, including downloads. Both “Still” and “Perspective” modes work, but we like “Still” a little bit more.

You can do the same on your iPhone as well. Grab the original images in the iFixit post or download the images below (open each one in a new window first).

