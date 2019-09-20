iFixit kicks off iPhone 11 Pro teardown livestream

iFixit is ready to do its official teardown of the iPhone 11 Pro. This year it’s doing it live on YouTube for an immediate look at what’s changed and to offer its analysis of the device’s internals.

Earlier this week we saw the first iPhone 11 Pro teardown come from a Vietnamese YouTube channel. That showed off the larger battery, more compact logic board, triple-camera system, and more.

However, since the video was narrated in Vietnamese, we couldn’t tell what some of the more nuanced details were that have changed with this year’s iPhone lineup.

Follow along below with iFixit’s live iPhone 11 Pro teardown for a detailed look at everything that’s changed.