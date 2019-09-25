The Edge of Sleep, a new thrilling podcast from the company behind Carrier and Blackout, is now available

- Sep. 25th 2019 6:00 am PT

I wrote about the Carrier podcast a few months back, and I got a lot of great feedback from listeners who loved the show as well. Last week, I got word that the QCODE team behind Carrier was about to release the first two episodes of a brand new show called The Edge of Sleep.

In The Edge of Sleep, we follow a group of strangers who band together after discovering that everyone in the world who went to sleep the previous night, is now dead. The series is a race against the clock as our heroes try to discover why people are dying in their sleep. As every hour passes they grow more tired and more paranoid as they force themselves to stay awake. What has happened to the world? Why has sleep become a death sentence? When the truth is uncovered it is almost impossible to believe…

The first two episodes are now available, and I am really excited about this story. Like I said when I wrote about Carrier, I feel like we are entering a golden of age of storytelling with the podcast medium. The Edge of Sleep is the first project to come out of QCODE’s new Wood Elf Label aimed at matching creators with original narrative genre podcasts. New episodes will be released every Tuesday so subscribe now to get started.

The Edge of Sleep was created by Jake Emanuel and Willie Block. Additional cast members include Cara Santana, Victor Rasuk, Pat Healy, Marcia Cross, Alex Essoe, Joshua Leonard, Rob Morrow, and Rose Gilroy.

You can listen to The Edge of Sleep on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Castro, Spotify, or via RSS.

Are you listening to any other awesome fiction podcasts? I’d love to hear about them in the comments below.

