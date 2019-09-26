Instapaper for iOS adds Dark Mode support, expanded ‘Tweet Shot’ feature

Following the release of iOS 13 last week, read-it-later service Instapaper for iOS has been updated to take advantage of the new features. Instapaper now supports system-level Dark Mode and offers several performance improvements.

Instapaper version 7.8 also includes updates to the Tweet Shot feature, which is accessible via the “Share Image” option:

We’ve expanded the “Tweet Shot” feature to be compatible with apps beyond Twitter. With the new “Share Image” option, you can now share an image of your highlight or text selection to any app (including Twitter, of course).

In terms of performance improvements, the article list interface has been completely rewritten, which should dramatically improve scroll performance.

Additionally, we rewrote the article list to improve scroll performance, especially during large volume syncs. You should now see smoother scrolling in general, and especially while content is downloading.

You can read more about today’s update on the Instapaper blog. The app is available on the App Store as a free download.

