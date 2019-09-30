Spotify boosting podcast features with new option to add to music playlists

As Spotify expands its service and moves further into the world of podcasting, the company has updated how its playlist feature works. Users can now make podcast playlists and also create playlists with both music and podcasts.

Spotify announced the news in a press release today:

Until recently, playlists were exclusive to music. But now, in the true spirit of Audio First, Spotify users can combine music and podcasts on the same playlists.

Users can also add podcasts to existing playlists and more.

With this recently released, frequently requested functionality, users can build playlists of podcasts, or add podcasts to existing playlists for a mixed-media experience. Users can also set up a playlist of multiple podcasts in a row—perfect for a long drive or maybe a run—or integrate their favorite songs with news, comedy, or sports podcasts. (Here’s an idea: set up a selection of sunny, feel-good songs for before, after, and in between a bunch of great true crime podcast episodes—you know, to balance yourself out.)

For now, making playlists with podcasts is only available on iOS and Android, although Spotify hints that the functionality will be coming to desktop as well. However, playlists with podcasts made on the mobile app will sync to desktop.

Here’s how to use the new feature:

Simply navigate to a podcast episode you love. Tap the three dots to the right of the track or episode. Tap “Add to playlist.” Select a playlist you’ve already created you like to add it to. Or, tap to create a new playlist from scratch. Play around with interspersing podcast episodes with music tracks to curate hand-picked listening sessions. Share with your friends or make your playlists public—others are sure to love them too!

Then, once you’re ready to play hours of queued-up content, head back to “Your Library” to see all your playlists in one place under the “Playlists” tab in Music. Sound familiar? If you’ve ever made a playlist for your favorite songs, you’re already a pro.

via MacRumors

