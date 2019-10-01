Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Apple News+ launches in the UK featuring publications including The Times, Esquire and the Wall Street Journal
- Apple denied tariff exemptions on additional Mac Pro parts despite US-made commitment
- Call of Duty Mobile out now on iPhone, iPad and Android
- Apple schedules fiscal Q4 2019 earnings release for October 30th
- Review: Peloton Digital for iPhone and iPad + using Tread and Bike with Apple Watch
