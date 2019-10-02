Apple’s official iPhone 11 Pro leather cases see a 20% discount in today’s best deals. You can also pick up an iPhone 8 in refurbished condition for $340 and the Bose QuietComfort 35 SII wireless headphones drop to $224. All that and more are in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPhone 11 Pro leather cases are on sale

Currently, you can pick up Apple’s official iPhone 11 Pro leather cases for $40, which is a 20% discount from the regular going rate. Have an iPhone 11 Pro Max? Those cases are on sale too. Made from “specially tanned and finished European leather”, Apple’s official iPhone cases are known to develop a special patina over time. Includes aluminum-machined buttons on the side for access to volume control, and more. Those looking to save further on an iPhone 11 Pro case may want to consider this clear case alternative. It’s a fraction of the price and still delivers solid protection without adding too much bulk to the mix.

iPhone 8 is down to $340, today only

Today only, Woot offers the refurbished Apple iPhone 8 GSM or CDMA 64GB for $340. Free shipping is available for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will be charged otherwise. As a comparison, Apple typically charges $499 at its refurb storefront but it just dropped to $379. Today’s offer is the second-best we’ve tracked to date.

iPhone 8 offers a 4.7-inch Retina display, A11 chip, Touch ID and a 12MP camera. Woot promises these phones will be in working order with the usual physical wear you’d expect on a “scratch and dent” device. Ships with a 90-day warranty for added peace of mind.

Enjoy some of the best ANC headphones

The wildly popular Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II wireless headphones are down to $224 over at Rakuten. As a comparison, we typically see these headphones hold steady at $349 various retailers. Today’s deal is $1 less than our previous mention. I’ve been using the Bose QC 35s for a few years now, and I can whole-heartedly recommend this set. Features include three levels of noise-cancellation, up to 20-hours of battery life and more. A dedicated button delivers access to various voice assistants from Google and Apple.

