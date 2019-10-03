Weather Line 2 builds on data rich app with new design, 4 dark modes, ‘Super Forecast’ feature

The detailed and data rich Weather Line app for iPhone is out with version 2 that brings a number of great new features. Along with 17 themes (and 4 dark modes), a new design, and more, the latest release includes a “Super Forecast” feature that combines the world’s best weather data into one precipitation and radar report.
Weather Line 2 includes an all-new design and supports the system-wide Dark Mode on iPhone in iOS 13. It also features 17 total themes, with 4 of those being dark ones.
Another handy new feature is the Travel Assist mode that gets rid of duplicate locations for home and your current location.
Weather Line 2 brings another neat feature called Super Forecast.
Why pick one provider when you can get the best of them all? We combine the world’s #1 forecasting data + #1 rain data + #1 radar to create a super forecast with no weaknesses and only the best.
Weather Line 2 is a free download from the App Store with in-app purchases from $2/month (or 50% off for existing users) to remove ads and unlock all of the app’s features. There’s also a new $45 lifetime option.
🚨Weather Line 2 is here!
+ All-new design
+ All-new weather data solution
+ 21 new features
+ 17 themes (4 dark modes)
+ Super Forecast
+ Travel Assist
+ 10-day forecasts
+ HD radar
+ Hyperlocal rain
+ $9.99/yr (50% off first year for WL1 users)https://t.co/izceIDvigh pic.twitter.com/rsjzHrL3Xs
— Ryan Jones (@rjonesy) October 3, 2019
Also, co-developer Deepak Mantena mentioned that an Apple Watch app for Weather Line is in the pipeline.
Not yet, but we'll get there, Simon.
— Deepak Mantena (@ilikepants) October 3, 2019
