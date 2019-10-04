Julian Schiavo, a 15-year-old winner of WWDC scholarships in both 2018 and 2019, is offering free lifetime codes for ClusterCards+, the subscription option for version 2 of the business card scanner app…

Update: 9to5Mac reader codes added below.

ClusterCards 2 is designed to be a super-easy business card scanner, with functions like scanning multiple cards at once.

ClusterCards is an easy to use business card scanner. Just snap a picture of any business card and ClusterCards lets you skip the typing by automatically finding and transcribing all the key information, such as emails and phone numbers. QuickScan: Quickly scan multiple business cards at once. Advanced Card Scanner: Automatically detects cards, cropping and enhancing them before pulling out key data such as phone numbers and emails found on the card.

Version 2 also supports quick actions and Siri Shortcuts.

Suggested Actions: Easily access your most used actions, like sending your business card, opening the address or making a call, with the suggested actions shown below each card. Siri Shortcuts: ClusterCards has full Siri Shortcuts support to manage and edit your business cards, so you can create complex workflows in the Shortcuts app or ask Siri to scan and open business cards.

Card data can be stored in the app, synced with your Contacts and exported in VCard/VCF format to other apps, like CRM systems.

Some features require a subscription, with monthly, annual, or lifetime versions available.

ClusterCards+ Monthly: $0.99

ClusterCards+ Yearly: $9.99

ClusterCards+ Lifetime: $17.99

Schiavo tweeted that he will be offering a bunch of Lifetime codes over the next day or so.

I’m running a ClusterCards+ Lifetime giveaway over the next day or so! Be quick to redeem the codes before someone else gets to them first! If you catch a code or enjoy the app, please share/RT and leave a review—it’d be greatly appreciated! 😊 https://t.co/yI5HqD3KnH — Julian Schiavo (@_julianschiavo) October 3, 2019

WWDC scholarships provide winners with free entry and accommodation, and are open to students aged 13+ who meet one of three criteria:

Be enrolled in an accredited academic institution or official homeschool equivalent;

Have graduated from high school or equivalent within the past 6 months and be awaiting acceptance to an accredited academic institution; or

Be an active member of a STEM organization, which can be any organization with a membership program that teaches science, technology, engineering, or math outside of a regular school curriculum and is legally recognized as a nonprofit organization.

Update: Schiavo has sent some additional codes specifically for 9to5Mac readers. After using one, please paste the code you have used into the comments so others don’t waste time trying to use it.

AE4PM7WX7WF6 3TMWYN7LXX9N X9R4HPPW49PJ KTRN6X9W7A7R A6X6YAM3WAK7 XPEL7NNL9TAT PFWK9MLY6RTY 46XALJEXPW7A FMRNMH997L3R MLJXP6MKA7LA LTWLH6PP3HM6 XTT39MML9LWM RMR4WREYYMLN 3NXAW6JLM96H XMR679A6WN4M

And more with missing characters to make redeeming more interesting!

*HNYM9HF6K94 J*JWYJLWMR43 NL*LPXYFE6FR HKX*F4J6MRFE M63N*AK4JNXW JLH4Y*MWYR4T NY4JY6*TK4HW RM6YN3X*3ERJ A7AWJ9W4*EYJ FKYLXKA3T*MW

ClusterCards is a free download from the App Store with in-app purchases.

