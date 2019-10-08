Linksys mesh routers offer whole home motion sensing w/o additional hardware

Linksys has released a new feature today for its Velop mesh WiFi customers. Linksys Aware is what the company calls “a first-of-its-kind” motion sensing technology that works via its mesh WiFi system without needing cameras or motion sensor hardware. Read on for all the details on this new feature.

The company announced Linksys Aware in a press release today. The motion sensing feature will be first available for the Velop Tri-Band AC2200 routers (one-, two- or three-packs). Linksys Aware Product Manager, Matthew Keasler sees a big opportunity with using mesh routers for motion sensing.

“Motion sensing in Mesh WiFi has incredible potential to change the way the general public taps into the capabilities of their routers,” said Matthew Keasler, Linksys Aware Product Manager. “No longer will the router just be a device that enables Internet access in a home, it will be the cog that drives the smart home. Since Linksys is first-to-market, we anticipate playing a large role in that revolution.”

Linksys Aware works by noticing WiFi activity and then gives users motion alerts with the Linksys app. Customers will be able to customize motion alerts an even motion sensitivity.

Users can turn on, off or snooze “motion alerts,” controlling the frequency of notifications from the palm of their hands, and even customize the motion sensitivity level in the home, ensuring an extra layer of protection and avoiding any false alarms.

Linksys Aware is able to sense motion from people all the way down to dogs, cats, and mice (with the ability to filter out alerts for each). Linksys notes that Aware could also be a helpful way to remotely care for the elderly.

Linksys Aware offers historical data for “up to 60 days and can be viewed hourly, daily and weekly for actionable insights.”

The new service is available in “most countries” starting today with a firmware update for Velop AC2200 mesh routers and the latest Linksys iOS or Android app. Linksys is giving users 90-days of Aware for free and then it runs $3/month or $25/year.

In the future, Linksys says it plans to bring Aware to some of its other mesh routers beyond the Velop AC200.

