Today’s best deals include a new Anker Gold Box, iPad Air Cellular returns to an all-time low, and iPhone 7 is free. Hit the jump for all that and more.

A new Anker Gold Box starts at $13

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker Direct via Amazon is offering up to 40% off a selection of its highly-rated charging gear. With prices starting from just over $13, today is a great opportunity to refresh some of your charging/power accessories. We are seeing solid deals on USB-C and Lightning cables, wireless charging solutions, power banks, and even a surge protector. Check out all of our top picks from today’s Anker Gold Box sale right here.

Amazon brings Apple’s iPad Air with Cellular back to all-time low

Amazon offers Apple’s latest iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB in all colors for $579. That’s a $50 savings from the regular going rate and a match of the best we’ve seen at Amazon. Apple’s latest iPad Air sports a 10.5-inch Retina display, 8MP and 7MP cameras, and support for Apple Pencil. All of which is powered by the new A12 64-bit SoC processor. This is a great middle-ground between Apple’s larger and smaller iPads currently on the market.

iPhone 7 is FREE at Verizon when opening a new line

One of Verizon’s best offers of the year is now available once again. With kids and grandparents in mind, you can pick up an iPhone 7 32GB for FREE when you open a new line. iPhone 7 Plus 32GB is $5 per month as well. This is a match of our previous mention. You’d typically expect to pay $15 or more per month here. A 24-month commitment is required. Free shipping is available for all and if you sign-up online the activation fee will be discounted or waived. It is perfect for those that don’t necessarily need the latest technology. iPhone 7 delivers a 4.7-inch Retina display, 12MP camera, A10 chip and more. Best of all? You can expect to receive the latest iOS updates for a while.

