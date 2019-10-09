Apple updates its Texas Hold’em game with support for iPad and multitasking

Apple surprisingly revived its Texas Hold’em game for iOS back in July with new characters, improved graphics, and more. Now, the game has been updated to version 2.1 with support for the iPad.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

With Texas Hold’em iPad support, you can play in full screen or while using other applications thanks to support for Split View and Slide Over multitasking.

Texas Hold’em comes to iPad—enjoy it full screen, or play it while you do something else using Split View or Slide Over. This update also includes accessibility improvements and performance enhancements.

Apple’s Texas Hold’em game was originally created for the iPod and was one of the first games released for the iPhone in 2008. Apple has breathed new life into the game this year in honor of the App Store’s 10th anniversary (which was technically last year.)

Here’s how Apple describes the game:

To celebrate the 10 year anniversary of the App Store, we’ve brought back one of its first games, a popular classic. Originally created for iPod, then brought to iPhone, fans will love the polished redesign, featuring new characters, more challenging gameplay, and stunning graphics for the newest iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad. Players will also love that it’s free to play—for the very first time.

Texas Hold’em features:

Opponents bet, bluff, and have secret tells

Winning advances you to the next location

Includes 10 distinctive locations—including Las Vegas, Paris, and Macau

Bring up in-game hints, tips, statistics, and player ratings

Texas Hold’em is entirely free-to-play, works online or off

Play against up to 8 friends with Wi-Fi multiplayer

Rotate between immersive first-person and top-down gameplay

Re-designed, re-rendered, and re-built to use high-resolution graphics that look stunning

Designed for iOS 12 and later

Texas Hold’em is available on the App Store as a completely free application with no in-app purchases. Have you been playing Apple’s Texas Hold’em game? Let us know down in the comments.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: