Riley Testut has recently been making a big splash in the community with his AltStore and Delta projects, and on this special episode of Stacktrace, he joins John and Rambo to talk about why and how he built them, and how he thinks they might impact the Apple developer community going forward.

Sponsored by MacStadium: Get 50% off your first two months of a Mac mini subscription now w/ code 9TO5MAC, or get started with MacStadium’s new Orka private cloud.

http://traffic.libsyn.com/stacktrace/DtTTirGhTG_StacktraceEp57.mp3

Links