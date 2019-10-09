Using Apple Watch Series 4 with an older iPhone? There’s a software update for you

Apple today has released watchOS 5.3.2 for the Apple Watch Series 4. This update is for people who don’t have an iPhone that is capable of running iOS 13, and therefore can’t update to watchOS 6.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

In order to update an Apple Watch to watchOS 6, you also need an iPhone that is capable of running iOS 13. The Apple Watch is technically supported by the iPhone 5s and iPhone 6, but both of those were dropped by iOS 13 this year.

What this means is that there’s a (likely very small) set of users with an iPhone 5s or iPhone 6 and an Apple Watch Series 4. These people can’t install iOS 13, and therefore can’t update their Apple Watch to watchOS 6.

In these situations, the users also miss out on the security enhancements provided by the new flagship watchOS release. That’s why Apple today has released watchOS 5.3.2 for those users.

watchOS 5.3.2 was first released for the Apple Watch Series 1, Series 2, and Series 3 last month, and includes security fixes:

Impact: A remote attacker may be able to cause unexpected application termination or arbitrary code execution

Description: An out-of-bounds read was addressed with improved input validation.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: