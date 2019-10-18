Friday’s best deals include Parallels Desktop 15 at 15% off, plus Apple Watch bands, and iPhone 6S pre-paid for $99. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Parallels Desktop 15 sees rare discount

Running Windows on Mac is as simple as installing Parallels Desktop 15. The app is available in two versions: a perpetual license with paid upgrades or a yearly subscription with free updates. Both of these are eligible for today’s discount code and are now at the best prices we can find. Now you can save 15% off the regular going rate. Learn how right here.

Put an Hermès-style Apple Watch Band on your wrist

Amazon offers this Hermès-style Leather Apple Watch Bands in both sizes from $8.50. Be sure to browse through all the listings on this page to find which model suits your style best. You’d typically pay upwards of $15 for these bands. While Apple charges a significant fee for its own Hermès bands, this is a great way to get that look for much less. Made from “100% genuine leather”, which Apple Watch band delivers style at a notable price reduction. If today’s lead deal doesn’t fit your style, check out our roundup of the best third-party options from $5. You’ll find a wide range of bands and straps to fit just about any budget.

Get an iPhone 6s for just $99

AT&T offers Apple’s iPhone 6s 32GB in space gray for $99 shipped. You’ll need to choose a pre-paid plan at checkout, which start at $65 and go up to $85 depending on your needs. As a comparison, Best Buy charges $245 for this model and we’ve previously mentioned it in refurbished condition around $120-$150. This is the lowest price we can find from a reputable seller. This is a great buy for kids or grandparents that don’t need the latest tech. Apple’s iPhone 6s sports a 4.7-inch Retina display with 3D Touch, 12MP camera, Touch ID and an A9 chip. Best of all, this handset offers support for iOS 13.

