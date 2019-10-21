Apple’s products have seen improved water-resistance over the last few years and now H2O Audio has released what it’s calling “the only waterproof headphone system for Apple Watch.” Read on for a closer look at these headphones designed for lap swimming Apple Watch users. We’ve also got more news on a handheld isometric strength training device making its way to more Apple Stores and a smart adjustable kettlebell.

H2O Audio launched the new Interval Swim Headphones today and shared more details in a press release:

H2O Audio, the world leader in waterproof headphones and accessories, today announced INTERVAL, the world’s first underwater music and training accessory for Apple Watch – designed specifically to bring joy and motivation to lap swimming. Suitable for first-time swimmers, or seasoned athletes, INTERVAL was designed to allow lap swimmers to enjoy music and audio entertainment, just as the running community has for years – taking the boredom out of lap swimming and training.

The Interval Swim Headphone system is made up of a clip that houses the controls for playback and attaches to the back of swim goggles with the Bluetooth 5 earphones connected via wire. This design focuses on reducing drag for swimmers.

Interval Swim Headphones highlights:

Made for Apple Watch : Designed for Apple Watch Series 3, 4 and 5. Fits all sizes 38mm, 40mm, 42mm and 44mm.

: Designed for Apple Watch Series 3, 4 and 5. Fits all sizes 38mm, 40mm, 42mm and 44mm. Developed for Swimmers : Integrated goggle loops make it easy to attach and remove the case from almost any swim goggle. Short headphone wires make it convenient to contain your personal sound system entirely on your head, keeping your arms free of wires.

: Integrated goggle loops make it easy to attach and remove the case from almost any swim goggle. Short headphone wires make it convenient to contain your personal sound system entirely on your head, keeping your arms free of wires. 100% Waterproof : Submersible to 12’/3.6m underwater. Waterproof Rating: IPX8.

: Submersible to 12’/3.6m underwater. Waterproof Rating: IPX8. Convenient Controls : Easy to use, push-buttons to control playback and volume in the water or out.

: Easy to use, push-buttons to control playback and volume in the water or out. Waterproof Headphones : The Interval features bass amplified Surge headphones. Ergonomic sheared shape sits flush with the ear and is designed to promote proper alignment of the earbud with the ear canal for superior sound and fit, plus and less drag in the water.

: The Interval features bass amplified Surge headphones. Ergonomic sheared shape sits flush with the ear and is designed to promote proper alignment of the earbud with the ear canal for superior sound and fit, plus and less drag in the water. Bass Amplified Sound : The latest waterproof acoustics technology delivers improved bass quality, while sound-isolating, watertight earplugs provide warm sound and dynamic bass response powered by Surge’s waterproof neodymium drivers.

: The latest waterproof acoustics technology delivers improved bass quality, while sound-isolating, watertight earplugs provide warm sound and dynamic bass response powered by Surge’s waterproof neodymium drivers. Personalized Fit : Includes five sets of Elastomer earplugs (XS-XL) and one set of “Tree Tip” earplugs. Find the size that’s right for you to ensure headphones stay securely in place while swimming.

: Includes five sets of Elastomer earplugs (XS-XL) and one set of “Tree Tip” earplugs. Find the size that’s right for you to ensure headphones stay securely in place while swimming. Music Play Time : Interval has a rechargeable battery that allows over 6h play time.

: Interval has a rechargeable battery that allows over 6h play time. Bluetooth 5.0: Interval connects to the Apple Watch directly via Bluetooth. Simply pair from your Apple Watch. No phone needed.

The Interval Swim Headphones are available for order now direct from H2O Audio at $99. Swim-rated Bluetooth headphones on Amazon from other brands sell from about $40 and up.

More smart health devices

JAXJOX Smart kettlebell

In other smart health product news, Apple is selling the new 6-in-1 JAXJOX kettlebell. Here’s how Apple describes the product.

The JAXJOX KettlebellConnect is an enhanced exercise tool designed to help you achieve your fitness goals while tracking them on your iPhone or iPad. Its advanced technology allows you to add or drop weight in seconds, saving you time and space, so you can work out anywhere.

The JAXJOX KettlebellConnect goes for $300. The company makes a variety of other strength training and fitness products.

KettlebellConnect on the left, Activ5 on the right

Activ5

Another health device update, Activ5 announced that its “portable isometric strength-training device, is now available at apple.com and in select Apple Stores around the world.” It first launched this past summer in limited Apple Stores and Apple’s online store.

As we previously covered, the Activ5 isometric training device can be used just about anywhere and works with Apple’s HealthKit.

The Activ5 is a small handheld spongey pad that contains pressure sensors. The accessory is accompanied by an Activ5 Training app that includes suggested workouts and tutorials. These workouts are designed to be completed on-the-go; the app features more than 100 5-minute strength-training exercises.

Activ5 sells for $130 direct from the company, Apple, Amazon, and other retailers.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: