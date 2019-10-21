Yelp is out with an update today that brings a neat use of the Apple Watch Series 5 built-in compass. The Apple Watch app also brings a more iPhone-like Yelp experience along with personalized results.

Yelp announced the news in a press release.

Now, with the Apple Watch Series 5, you’ll find a new compass feature that points you in the right direction of a local business. The compass will appear on the bottom right-hand corner of Yelp business listings. Based on where you’re facing, the compass will turn with you in real time, providing updated estimates of how many miles or feet a business is away from you.

Apple Watch Series 4 and earlier users won’t be able to use the new compass feature, but there are a couple of updates for all, including personalized results on your wrist.

Additionally, if a user has indicated their personal preferences on the Yelp iOS app, then the Yelp app on watchOS 6 will also reflect their personalized results. These businesses will be labeled ‘for you,’ using the same recently introduced heart icon found in the iPhone app. Users with watchOS 6 will also notice that the Yelp app has a new modernized look, with an updated scrolling user interface. Yelp users with watchOS 6 running on previous Apple Watch models will experience this new modern interface, as well as the personalized search results. You’ll also find that Yelp more closely mirrors your iPhone app experience.

Yelp is a free download from the App Store.