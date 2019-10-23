Wednesday’s best deals include Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro LTE in refurbished condition from $600. There’s also a new AmazonBasics sale packed with Mac accessories and the latest Nintendo Switch is marked down again. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

11-inch iPad Pro LTE sees best price yet

Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro LTE is on sale in certified refurbished condition at Woot today only from $600. This is the best price we’ve tracked on the iPad Pro LTE in any condition. You’d regularly pay at least $949 or more for these models. Apple’s latest iPad Pro LTE sports a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers and up to 10 hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s new A12X Bionic chip. Cellular connectivity ensures you’ll be able to work wherever you go. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase.

Put your savings to good use and grab the second-generation Apple Pencil. It takes your iPad Pro LTE experience to the next level with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.” Learn more about iPad Pro LTE in our hands-on review.

New AmazonBasics sale offers deals on Mac accessories

Amazon is hosting another one of its popular AmazonBasics sales today, offering notable discounts on first-party accessories across just about every category. You’ll find all of our top picks below, but one notable standout has to be the AmazonBasics Canvas Backpack for $9. It typically goes for around $15 and upwards of $20. This is a new Amazon all-time low. With enough storage for a 15-inch MacBook, this backpack offers dedicated compartments for your tech, accessories, and more. Includes adjustable straps for comfort over an extended period of time. You’ll find all of our top picks right here.

The 2019 Nintendo Switch at one of its best prices yet

SNG Trading via Rakuten is offering the 2019 Nintendo Switch Console in Gray or Neon Blue/Red for $263. The latest model Switch with better battery life still fetches the usual $300 at Amazon and elsewhere, much the same as the original version. While we did see Amazon offer the latest machine at $25 off recently, today’s deal is matching the lowest total we have tracked thus far. Here’s everything you need to know about the difference between the two Switch models.

Get up to 60% off the brand new Infinity Cable by Chargeasap – the first magnetic cable with interchangeable connectors that supports 100W Power Delivery! The new Infinity Cable is a 6.5-ft. nylon cable with interchangeable magnetic connectors for USB-C, Lightning, and micro-USB. Not only does that mean you can use a single cable with all of your devices (including iPhone, iPad and Macbook Pro), it also brings back Apple’s MagSafe-like functionality that allows the cable to safely disconnect if someone trips or something gets snagged on it. Starting at just $25 per set of two as a preorder special on Kickstarter. As a comparison, you’ll pay $55 for a single cable after launch.

