Mophie has announced its new battery case for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and Pro Max. The updated juice pack access for Apple’s newest iPhones can be charged wirelessly, includes a USB-C port for wired charging, offers solid protection, up to 2,200mAh battery capacity, and more.

Update 10/23: The new juice pack access battery cases are now available from Mophie for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Notably, juice pack access is priced at the same $99 for all of the new iPhones and comes in black, blush pink, and (PRODUCT) RED.

While the entire new iPhone 11 lineup offers the best battery life we’ve seen yet from Apple, battery cases are still a great way to protect and extend your battery life with one product. Apple hasn’t updated its Smart Battery Case for the iPhone 11 lineup, so it looks like Mophie could be the first to offer a reliable option.

Mophie detailed its expansion of the juice pack access line to the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max that will be made available starting in October for $99. It will come in several colors including black, blush pink, and (PRODUCT) RED.

Product highlights:

Battery case made to protect and wirelessly charge the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max

Full access to the Lightning port enables EarPods usage or wired iPhone charging

Built-in USB-C input port for wired juice pack access and iPhone charging

Qi-enabled wireless charging input works with all Mophie wireless accessories and wireless charging pads commonly found in airports, cafes, cars, and furniture

Priority+® charging passes wireless and wired power to the iPhone first before recharging the juice pack access

Internal rubberized support pads and raised corners to help withstand tough falls and screen damage

The company’s juice pack access battery case is also available for iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, and X from around $70 and comes with a 2,000-2,200mAh battery capacity.

Check out more Apple accessories from Mophie on its website and Amazon storefront.

