Stacktrace Podcast 059: “Bugs are people too”

Using the iPad Pro for coding and presentations, cross-platform code and feature sharing and what that might mean for products like Photoshop for iPad, and could automated tests improve Apple’s software quality? Also, organizing development tasks, and what it’s like to record podcasts in your non-native language.
Sponsored by MacStadium: Get 50% off your first two months of a Mac mini subscription now w/ code 9TO5MAC, or get started with MacStadium’s new Orka private cloud.
Links
- Swift by Sundell episode with Josh Shaffer from Apple
- On the Upcoming Photoshop for iPad — Daring Fireball
- WWDC talk: “Sharing code between iOS and OS X”
- Six Reasons Why iOS 13 and Catalina Are So Buggy — TidBITS
- Sneaky Sasquatch
- What the Golf?
- Untitled Goose Game
- John podcasting in Swedish on “Kodsnack”