Apple named CITI ‘Outstanding Brand’ in China for its environmental focus

Apple has been awarded the Green Supply Chain CITI Outstanding Brand title in China, the company announced today. As part of receiving this award, Apple will work to help further “promote environmental management.”

Apple made the announcement in a post on its China Newsroom today. The award comes after Apple consistently ranked first in the Corporate Information Transparency Index (CITI) over the last five years. The award is meant to recognize Apple’s “environmental leadership across the entire supply chain.”

Apple says that it is currently working with IPE on projects that will “strengthen environmental impacts outside of its own supply chain.”

Ge Yue, Apple’s managing director of Greater China, said that the award represents Apple’s goal of not only making the best products, but also the most beneficial:

We always believe that to create the best products in the world, we must create the products that are most beneficial to the world. For this reason, we have been committed to promoting the development of smart and sustainable manufacturing. I am very grateful to Director Ma Jun and IPE for their cooperation with us. We believe that through our joint efforts, we will be able to achieve greater achievements in protecting the Earth and its important resources.

Meanwhile, IPE director Ma Jun said that Apple has been recognized for being active in helping suppliers “collaborate with brands and key stakeholders to track environmental performance and drive continuous improvement.”

In today’s press release, Apple says that its clean water project in China has helped its suppliers save more than 25 billion gallons of water. The company is also now looking beyond its own supply chain and working with other manufacturers and government agencies to improve water management.

Apple also emphasizes that over 40% of its manufacturing partners are committed to producing products with clean energy:

Last year, Apple announced that all of its operations have achieved 100% renewable energy. More than 40% of Apple manufacturing partners are now committed to producing Apple products with 100% clean energy. It is expected that by the end of next year, Apple and its suppliers will have a total of 6 GW of renewable energy in use worldwide.

Read the full press release from Apple on its newsroom site.