The latest MacBook Air returns to its best price, high-end Apple Watch Series 5 is on sale, and iPhone 6s is just $130 refurbished. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Latest MacBook Air from $900

For today only, Best Buy is discounting a selection of Macs, Chromebooks, HDTVs, and much more as part of its Early Access Give-Back sale. Thanks to the new holiday shipping policy, delivery is free across the board. One standout is on Apple’s latest MacBook Air 128GB for $900. Or upgrade to the 256GB model for $1,100. In both cases, that’s good for a $199 discount from the going rate and comes within $1 of our previous mention for the all-time low. The latest MacBook Air sports a 13-inch Retina display, Touch ID, a dual-core 8th generation Intel i5 processor and 128GB of storage. There’s also two Thunderbolt 3 ports and you’ll be able to enjoy up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge. Shop the entire sale right here.

High-end Apple Watch Series 5 models hit new Amazon lows

Amazon is discounting various high-end Apple Watch Series 5 models by $50, delivering new all-time lows on a handful of listings. This includes the popular stainless steel cellular variations with Milanese Loop bands and more. Simply scroll through the listings on this page to see all of the discounts. This is a match of the largest price drop we’ve tracked to date with new all-time lows on a handful of models.

The latest from Apple delivers a new always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and a new compass are a few of the other notable upgrades here. Make sure to put your savings towards good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band. There are plenty of options out there, which you can find in our roundup starting at $5. Check out all of our top picks right here.

iPhone 6s is just $130 today

Today only, Woot is offering refurbished unlocked iPhone 6s in all colorways starting at $130 for the 64GB model. That’s good for $20 less than our previous mention and is the best price we’ve tracked in 2019. Those in need of additional storage can opt for an up to 128GB version at $150. Both AT&T and T-Mobile customers will be able to add either of the discounted handsets to their plans, as well as any other GSM-based carrier. This is a great buy for kids or grandparents that don’t need the latest tech. Apple’s iPhone 6s sports a 4.7-inch Retina display with 3D Touch, 12MP camera, Touch ID and an A9 chip. Best of all, this handset is compatible with iOS 13. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase.

9to5Mac Deal of the Month

Get up to 60% off the brand new Infinity Cable by Chargeasap – the first magnetic cable with interchangeable connectors that supports 100W Power Delivery! The new Infinity Cable is a 6.5-ft. nylon cable with interchangeable magnetic connectors for USB-C, Lightning, and micro-USB. Not only does that mean you can use a single cable with all of your devices (including iPhone, iPad and Macbook Pro), it also brings back Apple’s MagSafe-like functionality that allows the cable to safely disconnect if someone trips or something gets snagged on it. Starting at just $25 per set of two as a preorder special on Kickstarter. As a comparison, you’ll pay $55 for a single cable after launch.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Nixplay Smart Photo Frame Review: Elegant and easy-to-use [Video]

Street Fighter II RepliCade review: An incredibly-detailed mini arcade [Video]

Sennheiser GSP 370 Review: 100 wireless hours of great audio [Video]