9to5Mac Happy Hour 248: 16-inch MacBook Pro leak, Mac Catalyst experience, HomeKit updates

Apple has effectively managed our 16-inch MacBook Pro expectations, Zac has a favorite Mac Catalyst app, Benjamin has released his own Catalyst app, Netatmo surprises us with welcome HomeKit news, Fire TV picks up Apple TV+, and much more.
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- Is this the rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro? macOS beta includes unreleased hardware icon
- Mac running Catalina? Apple has released a new update to macOS 10.15
- Calory for Mac
- Twitter returns to the Mac with new Catalyst app now available for download
- Bingo Machine for Mac
- Apple planning more support and resources for developers using Mac Catalyst
- Netatmo Weather Station now supports HomeKit: air quality, humidity, temperature and CO2 sensors
- How to add an Infrared remote-controlled accessory to your HomeKit smart home
- Homebridge on Synology
- Apple TV app launches on Amazon Fire TV devices
- Apple Watch Series 5 video review – the always-on display is a key feature
- Battery Performance of Apple Watch in a Marathon — Indie Computing Labs
