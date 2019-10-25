Arlo for iOS gains Dark Mode, 2FA improvements, and more after HomeKit expansion

HomeKit support for the Arlo Ultra smart camera started rolling out to customers a few days ago and now the iOS app has got an update with iOS 13 Dark Mode support, improved 2FA, a host of bugs fixes, and more.

After bringing HomeKit support to its Pro and Pro 2 cameras back in August (reviewed) Arlo promised to add the functionality to its high-end Ultra camera sometime during Q4. The company delivered on that commitment by rolling out support for Apple’s smart home platform this week.

Now Arlo has received an iOS app update that brings along Dark Mode support in iOS 13, 2FA improvements, the option to change your email address in the app, and a handful of bug fixes for issues like crashing, timestamp problems, and more.

For the HomeKit supported products from the company, Arlo Ultra starts at $399 for one camera, with bundle deals offering savings from retailers like Amazon.

Meanwhile, the more affordable Arlo Pro and Pro 2 cameras also have HomeKit functionality but the new Pro 3 camera is still waiting on support. Fingers crossed we’ll see the Arlo Video Doorbell join team HomeKit soon too!

Arlo 2.10 release notes:

New Features: Dark Mode for iOS 13 has arrived! Enabled from iOS system settings, streaming a camera or checking a video recording is easier on your eyes with Dark Mode, especially at night. We’ve also freshened up some of the UI colors within the app.

HomeKit support for Arlo Ultra cameras, as well as Pro2 and Pro cameras connected to a SmartHub (VMB5000).

for Arlo Ultra cameras, as well as Pro2 and Pro cameras connected to a SmartHub (VMB5000). Two-step Verification : We’ve made it easier to add and manage trusted devices and methods.

: We’ve made it easier to add and manage trusted devices and methods. Change Email Address: Located within Profile > Login Settings, you can now update your Arlo account email address. Bug Fixes: Resolved a crash on some iOS 10.3.x devices

Pressing the Audio Doorbell button did not always result in a call

Devices could get stuck on “Getting Status”

Audio sometimes continued to play after a video clip was closed

“Select all & Delete” works again in the Library

Downloaded videos showed an incorrect time stamp

Other stability and performance improvements Additionally, over the past few weeks, we’ve resolved some bugs at the server-level, including notifications without recordings and recordings outside of activity zones.

Thanks, Benjamin!

